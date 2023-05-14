Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Grows By 34.2%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the April 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. 6,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,638. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $25.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

