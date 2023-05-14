Short Interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Drops By 23.8%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,300 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 688,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 841,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FINV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.68 to $5.08 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,114,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,348,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,019,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,933,000 after buying an additional 119,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FinVolution Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,595,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 128,464 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

FINV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 546,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,330. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $5.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $442.21 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 20.40%.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. It developed technologies and accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.