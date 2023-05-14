Short Interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Drops By 23.8%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,300 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 688,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 841,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
FINV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.68 to $5.08 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,114,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,348,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,019,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,933,000 after buying an additional 119,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FinVolution Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,595,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 128,464 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $442.21 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 20.40%.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. It developed technologies and accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data, and artificial intelligence.
