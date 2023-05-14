Short Interest in Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Rises By 32.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,500 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 244,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Down 12.9 %

OTCMKTS GRNWF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.21. 141,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. Greenlane Renewables has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRNWF. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

