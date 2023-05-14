Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Expands By 64.8%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the April 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:IQI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. 50,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.92.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Articles
