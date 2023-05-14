Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Expands By 64.8%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the April 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:IQI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. 50,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.92.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,845,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 471,427 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 227,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,338,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 223,807 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 140,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 134,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

