Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Rises By 37.5%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of ITVPY stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $9.30. 16,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,506. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. ITV has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 5.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITVPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ITV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on ITV from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 80 ($1.01) in a report on Friday.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

