Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Decreases By 67.2%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the April 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Jiayin Group Trading Up 3.9 %
JFIN stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 116,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,202. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $297.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 186.95%.
About Jiayin Group
Jiayin Group, Inc engages in the operation of an online individual finance marketplace in China, which connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
