Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Decreases By 67.2%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the April 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jiayin Group Trading Up 3.9 %

JFIN stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 116,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,202. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $297.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 186.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group

About Jiayin Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jiayin Group by 180.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 59,205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in the operation of an online individual finance marketplace in China, which connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

