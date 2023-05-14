Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Grows By 69.5%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 765,100 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the April 15th total of 451,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 297.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,637 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Jiuzi worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JZXN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 387,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,616. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. Jiuzi has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.25.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

