Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Expands By 65.1%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,356,600 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the April 15th total of 821,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.1 %

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 701,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,804. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.2042 dividend. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

