Short Interest in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Decreases By 16.9%

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.09.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.91. 1,250,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,390. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

