Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Drops By 28.3%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OPOF traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

