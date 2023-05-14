Short Interest in Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Drops By 16.7%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 1,465,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 381.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKIUF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of Parkland stock remained flat at $24.49 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. Parkland has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $31.37.

About Parkland

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate. The Canada segment operates and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

