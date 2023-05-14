Short Interest in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Drops By 16.6%

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PFGC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.82.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.27. 1,077,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,635. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.