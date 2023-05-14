Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Drops By 16.4%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. 13,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $19.12.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

