Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Drops By 16.4%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE RMI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. 13,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $19.12.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
