Short Interest in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Decreases By 16.2%

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 868,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:SEAS traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $57.28. 564,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.98. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,199,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron Surrett sold 2,713 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $151,195.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,280.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,980 shares of company stock worth $2,628,376 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after acquiring an additional 155,068 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 78,546 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,070,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after purchasing an additional 441,000 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

