Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Decreases By 17.6%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Seven & i from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Seven & i Price Performance

SVNDY stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. Seven & i has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.17.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

