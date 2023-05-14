Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Expands By 15.9%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Severn Trent Price Performance

SVTRF remained flat at $33.63 during midday trading on Friday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SVTRF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

