Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Grows By 25.8%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,700 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sharps Technology alerts:

Sharps Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STSS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. 959,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,590. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Sharps Technology has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

Institutional Trading of Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sharps Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STSS Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Sharps Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.