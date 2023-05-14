Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Drops By 50.0%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %

SIEGY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.39. 92,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,086. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.08). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

SIEGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

