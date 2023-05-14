Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Drops By 17.5%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 243,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Silver One Resources stock remained flat at $0.26 during midday trading on Friday. 177,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,050. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

