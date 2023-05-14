Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Drops By 17.5%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 243,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Silver One Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Silver One Resources stock remained flat at $0.26 during midday trading on Friday. 177,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,050. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.35.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
