Short Interest in Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Drops By 18.2%

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Stolt-Nielsen Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of SOIEF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.41. 2,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. Stolt-Nielsen has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $33.05.
About Stolt-Nielsen
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.