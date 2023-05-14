Short Interest in Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Drops By 18.2%

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Stolt-Nielsen Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SOIEF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.41. 2,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. Stolt-Nielsen has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

About Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. is a holding company engaged in the provision of integrated transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk liquid products. It operates through the following segments: Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals, Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Corporate and Other.

