Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Expands By 21.4%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Swiss Life Trading Down 6.7 %

OTCMKTS:SWSDF traded down $42.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $592.50. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 96. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $408.91 and a fifty-two week high of $646.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $624.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.57.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.

