Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Declines By 67.0%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the April 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,648. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $17.24.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLU. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

