Short Interest in Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Rises By 14.8%

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,736.0 days.

Toho Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKCOF remained flat at $37.57 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. Toho has a twelve month low of $33.66 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

Toho Company Profile

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the business of film and theater production services. It operates through the following segments: Movie Film, Theater, Real Estate, and Others. The Movie Film segment produces, distributes, and exhibits movies; and creates and sells video programs, television programs, and commercial films.

