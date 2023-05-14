Short Interest in Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Rises By 14.8%

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,736.0 days.
Toho Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKCOF remained flat at $37.57 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. Toho has a twelve month low of $33.66 and a twelve month high of $40.80.
Toho Company Profile
