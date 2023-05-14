Short Interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expands By 21.8%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,600 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
uCloudlink Group Price Performance
Shares of UCL opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 4.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Analysts predict that uCloudlink Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group in the third quarter worth $548,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter.
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
