Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Expands By 10.5%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAD. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 505,148 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 243,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 70,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,589. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $7.42.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
