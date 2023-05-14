Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Drops By 43.8%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the April 15th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Willow Biosciences Price Performance

Willow Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. Willow Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Featured Stories

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Canada and The Rest of the World, and Unites States geographical segments.

