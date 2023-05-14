Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0034 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $184.37 million and approximately $982,653.95 worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,922.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00308088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.84 or 0.00571434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00067285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00426817 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003714 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,099,472,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

