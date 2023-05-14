Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Achieves $183.89 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $183.89 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,863.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00301125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.52 or 0.00571515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00067709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.21 or 0.00425160 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,096,232,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

