Siacoin (SC) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $185.65 million and $936,823.92 worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,078.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00307913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.84 or 0.00568133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00067521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.09 or 0.00425009 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,098,302,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

