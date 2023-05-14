Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Down 24.2% in April

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 795,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 310,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,167. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $94.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.60.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 94,171 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

