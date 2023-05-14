SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the April 15th total of 25,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SILVERspac

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLVR. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in SILVERspac during the third quarter worth about $7,542,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SILVERspac during the first quarter worth about $6,555,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in SILVERspac during the first quarter worth about $6,369,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SILVERspac during the fourth quarter worth about $5,959,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SILVERspac during the first quarter worth about $4,821,000.

SILVERspac Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLVR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,258. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. SILVERspac has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

SILVERspac Company Profile

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

