Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 29.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Sizzle Acquisition by 136,211.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Sizzle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Sizzle Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.70 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,400. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. Sizzle Acquisition has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.58.

Sizzle Acquisition Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

