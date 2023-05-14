Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. 1,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,396. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Slate Grocery REIT

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

(Get Rating)

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning, and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office, and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.