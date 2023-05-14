SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Short Interest Down 42.9% in April

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLMBP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.85. 506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,308. SLM has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $67.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.6971 dividend. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $6.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

