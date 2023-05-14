SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 682,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 594,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 34,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $552,662.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,267,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,152,428.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 53,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,184,647 shares in the company, valued at $49,967,111.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 138,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,243. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 216,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 49,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 43,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLR Investment Stock Down 1.7 %

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 243,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.40 million, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. SLR Investment had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.73 million. On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 364.44%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

See Also

