SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in April

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 939,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 1,172,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 142.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SNCAF. TD Securities upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered SNC-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SNCAF remained flat at $24.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $27.09.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM), Nuclear, Infrastructure Services, Resources, and Infrastructure EPC Projects, and Capital. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.