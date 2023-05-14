SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut SNC-Lavalin Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

SNCAF opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM), Nuclear, Infrastructure Services, Resources, and Infrastructure EPC Projects, and Capital. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services.

