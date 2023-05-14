SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

SomaLogic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLGCW remained flat at $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. SomaLogic has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGCW. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at $43,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 64.0% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 573,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 223,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 4.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,267,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

