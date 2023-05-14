Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of SNOA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.97. 12,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,947. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNOA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.76% and a negative net margin of 54.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.