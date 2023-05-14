Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEMS stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.