Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.18.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

