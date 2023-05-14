Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 473,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 175,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF alerts:

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

About Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.