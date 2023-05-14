Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.25% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832,304 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 293.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 520,116 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 550,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 467.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 242,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 199,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 228,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHY opened at $24.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $24.74.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

