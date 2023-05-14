Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $169.24 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.03 and a 200-day moving average of $158.58.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.