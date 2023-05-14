Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 270.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,199.0% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 319,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 295,242 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 120,262 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,063.2% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 267,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 244,646 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

DFEM opened at $23.19 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

