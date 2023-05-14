Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 96,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYLD opened at $17.93 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.