Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $94.50 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average is $94.36.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

