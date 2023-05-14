SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) is Rock Point Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,223 shares during the period. SP Plus comprises 3.1% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SP Plus by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

SP Plus Stock Performance

SP stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. 36,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,109. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $682.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.17). SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.59 million. On average, analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $357,618.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,183.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Profile

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.