SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGRP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.94. 8,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. SPAR Group has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.81.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $64.64 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPAR Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SPAR Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPAR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $781,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of SPAR Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SPAR Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc operates as a global merchandising and brand marketing services company, which engages in providing a broad range of sales enhancing services to retailers across most classes of trade, and consumer goods manufacturers and distributors around the world. It operates through the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) geographical segments.

