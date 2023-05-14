SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SPAR Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SGRP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.94. 8,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. SPAR Group has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.81.
SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $64.64 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPAR Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc operates as a global merchandising and brand marketing services company, which engages in providing a broad range of sales enhancing services to retailers across most classes of trade, and consumer goods manufacturers and distributors around the world. It operates through the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) geographical segments.
