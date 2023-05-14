SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Financial Advisory Group’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $34,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,561 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,398 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,576 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,021,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,190,000.

SPDW stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,585. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

